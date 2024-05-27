Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,235 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AFRM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,202. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AFRM. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

