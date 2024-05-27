Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 57.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,231. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.35. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.