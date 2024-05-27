Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.47.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE HLLY opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $434.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.26 million. Holley had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Clempson acquired 59,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $246,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,897.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Holley by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

