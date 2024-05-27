Human Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 152,818 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Paychex by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.