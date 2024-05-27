Human Investing LLC Has $26.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 444.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.38. 501,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,622. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

