Human Investing LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Human Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,463,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 155,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.24. The stock had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,607. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

