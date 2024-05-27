Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Cut by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,047,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190,104 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand accounts for 1.4% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $931,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,369 shares of company stock worth $26,831,251. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

