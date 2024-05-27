Internet Computer 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56.87 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.60 billion and $56.87 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $12.06 or 0.00017607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00053659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,943,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,322,579 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

