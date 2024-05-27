Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $12.40 or 0.00017689 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.76 billion and $76.32 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00055104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,958,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,338,074 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

