Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 432,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,869. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.068 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

