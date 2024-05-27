Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bird Construction (BDT)

Bird Construction (TSE: BDT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.50 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bird Construction Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE BDT traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.45. 41,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,259. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Bird Construction Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.8404534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

