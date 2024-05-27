Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

NVTA opened at $0.02 on Friday. Invitae has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Invitae alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Invitae by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 262,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.