IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $754.00 million and $15.29 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001735 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,267,780,757 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

