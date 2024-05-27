iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IVV traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $532.15. 1,921,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,268. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $535.74. The company has a market cap of $459.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.