iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 875,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,454 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 428,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,883,000 after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,764. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

