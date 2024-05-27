iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Stake Cut by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,969,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,433,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 147,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,772. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.