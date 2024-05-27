iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,305 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $78,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 50,383 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.52. 630,482 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.