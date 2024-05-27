iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Lowered by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.6% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after buying an additional 64,326 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,469,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.18. 214,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.35.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.