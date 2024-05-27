JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Decreases Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,994 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $44,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $100,797,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 364,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,756,000 after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.29.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.53. The company had a trading volume of 308,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,128. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -377.39 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

