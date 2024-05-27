JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Has $21.98 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,681. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.77. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

