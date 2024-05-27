JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Has $460 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,715,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935,863 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 2.7% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $459,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,846,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 104,026 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 44.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,762,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

