JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,733 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $3,337,741. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.91. 1,721,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.60. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.