JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Reduces Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,071 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $80,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $432,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $306,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OZK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.50. 689,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.24. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

