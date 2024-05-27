JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Sells 37,966 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,966 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $50,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 370,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after buying an additional 74,337 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

CL traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.30. 2,554,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

