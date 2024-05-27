JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Sells 8,695 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $154,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 19,454.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 43.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,531,000 after acquiring an additional 334,970 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

Chubb stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.76. 862,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

