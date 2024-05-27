Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 18,364 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total transaction of C$283,723.80.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 11,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.42 per share, with a total value of C$169,620.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00.

PEY traded up C$0.14 on Monday, reaching C$15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,814. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$10.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

