Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $10.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Zuora has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,434,000 after acquiring an additional 917,565 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $6,392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Zuora by 196.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 773,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 41.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 511,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

