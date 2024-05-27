Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 42,297.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,467 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,520,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,254. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $353.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

