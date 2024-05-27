Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.8 %

JNJ traded down $2.73 on Monday, reaching $146.97. 9,520,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,838. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average is $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $353.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

