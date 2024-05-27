JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.19.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$18.16. 194,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.89. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The firm has a market cap of C$15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

