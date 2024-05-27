JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target to GBX 340

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 340 ($4.32) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 307.50 ($3.91).
Read Our Latest Research Report on MAB
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.