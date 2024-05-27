JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target to GBX 340

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 340 ($4.32) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 307.50 ($3.91).

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 301 ($3.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.41. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.80 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($3.86). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 244.74.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

