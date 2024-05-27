Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $731.28 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $731.28 million and $9.01 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00053659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,249 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

