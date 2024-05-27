Kava Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $759.90 million and $16.26 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00055104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00017689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,249 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

