KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 805,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

