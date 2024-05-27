Landaas & Co. WI ADV Purchases Shares of 2,620 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on CL
Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $93.30. 2,554,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,948. The company has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.
Colgate-Palmolive Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Colgate-Palmolive
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.