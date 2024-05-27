Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 121 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 73,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $200,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 56,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,356,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,501. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $576.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

