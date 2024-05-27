Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 300 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV decreased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 31.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 458 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGE Energy stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.22. 128,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,201. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $83.27.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Further Reading

