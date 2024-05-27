Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 7,590 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.92. 4,817,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,143. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
