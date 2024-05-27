Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 8,515 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 21.8% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $58,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.54. 1,051,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

