Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNN. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of LNN stock opened at $113.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $137.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Lindsay by 66.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

