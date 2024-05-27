Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several research analysts have commented on LAC shares. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. General Motors Holdings LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 461,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lithium Americas by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 369,879 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 89.9% in the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.