LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RAMP. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 341.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after buying an additional 296,586 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 154,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 87,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

