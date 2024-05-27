Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

LOW stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.21. 2,632,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,284. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.