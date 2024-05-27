Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %
LOW stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.21. 2,632,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,284. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
