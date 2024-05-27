Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Down 1%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $214.75 and last traded at $215.21. 2,632,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,449,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

