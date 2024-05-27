Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 23,981,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 32,549,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after buying an additional 9,175,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 496.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,283,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $6,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.