Lumbard & Kellner LLC Acquires 1,793 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,576 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after buying an additional 600,239 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,566,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 50,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 14.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 523,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 65,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.