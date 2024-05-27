Lumbard & Kellner LLC Acquires 67,918 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,918 shares during the period. New Fortress Energy accounts for about 3.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $25.13. 2,496,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NFE

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.