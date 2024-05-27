Lumbard & Kellner LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,436,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 359,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after acquiring an additional 154,931 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,722,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,247,845. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

