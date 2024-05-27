Lumbard & Kellner LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 40,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,146. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

