Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 30 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $532.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,271. The company has a market capitalization of $459.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $535.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

